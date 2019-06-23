Eye on Fashion: The perfect wedding gown

Rutendo Chidawanyika

YOUR wedding is a special day, and you will always remember it. You will also remember the dress, it will be in your pictures and in people’s social media. Therefore it is important to pick a dress that complements your body type and fits the theme of your wedding.

Firstly, look for a dress that fits your height. Some dresses have lace or other type of embellishment at the bottom, so make sure they don’t fall at the wrong place. Petite brides look best in trumpet shape, sheath gowns, column dresses and narrow A-line cuts. Textures work well, but avoid calf length and drop waist designs as they will make your legs look shorter.

— Taller brides may prefer a bias or sheath dress. Strapless dresses may also work well if you are tall. Always make sure the sleeves and bottom are long enough to complement your body proportions.

— Plus size girls should pick empire and tailored dresses. These allow the dress to skim your body and give definition to your waist and help you flatter your curves. What also helps for plus size ladies; is to cut off the top part just below the breast, as this accentuates your upper body and draws attention away from the belly. Avoid pleating and oversized and/or unfitting gowns, which will add weight to your figure.

Choose a curved neckline if you are busty. A curved neckline will frame your face and collarbone and make your bust area a supporting feature. Avoid strapless gowns with straight horizontal necklines as well as fabrics with sheen ruching, they will make you appear heavier on top. Going strapless is possible for you, just pick a dress with boning or built-in corset to help the dress from slipping.

If you are pear-shaped or triangular, your shoulders will be thinner than your hips. Enhance your neckline and hide your hips. Deep necklines and strapless tops work very well for your body shape. The neckline should flatter your shoulders and bust. Sweetheart neckline do double duty by helping to augment your neckline and give you a chance to accessorise.

— Cinched waists and diagonally draped bodices will draw attention away from your hips. If you go with a cinched waist, you can choose a simple sash or add some jewels.

— Select an A-line bottom that will flare and add volume. Layers, ruffles and tulle can make your look pop.

If your body type is apple, you are full in the waist but your arms and legs are thin, pick a deep V-neck to create a vertical line that will detract attention to the widest part of your waist. Go for bodices that are accented at the neckline with beading or embellishments. Ornamented bodices can visually add weight on top.

— Choose a high waistline. For an apple shaped figure, high waistlines will flow into the skirt, helping to give you an elongated figure.

— Opt for a flared bottom that turns into an A-shape, this will reduce weight on the waist.

— Hour glass! Go with a low-cut neckline, this style will expose your neckline ad will suit your figure. Choices include halter tops, v-necks and sweetheart necks. Choose a low drop waist or a ruched bodice. These will accentuate your curves and show off your figure. Select a mermaid silhouette or a trumpet skirt. These both work well for hourglass figures.

— Avoid straight cut dresses. They may be too snug for your curves and loose for your waist. Gathers and pleats can make your hips look disproportionate.

Set a budget — figure out how much you want to spend and be upfront with the salesperson so that you wont lose your heart in a dress you can’t afford. Your budget will determine the dress you can get. Fancy dresses with embellishments are usually much more pricey that a simple one.

Know the place and time of your wedding when shopping, this will help focus your search. If you are having a beach wedding, rule out ball gowns with long trains and dramatic sparkles. Avoid short slip dresses or anything that looks like it could be worn to a cocktail party. Most fabrics are suitable all year round but some such as linen and organdy are cooler in summer, while velvet and brocade are best left for winter.

Happy wedding gown shopping. — Additional information from Online sources.

