Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has warned the public on fraudulent examination papers in circulation on social media.

“Fake examination papers are in circulation on social media with fraudsters cashing in on desperate candidates,” ZIMSEC said, posting on their X account.

ZIMSEC continues to investigate and arrest such perpetrators.

Centres countrywide are conducting ZIMSEC final examinations.