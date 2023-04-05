Falcon College rugby team back from Namibia tour

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

FALCON College’s rugby first team has returned from Namibia where they took part in the 2023 Indongo Toyota Desert Sports Festival at Walvis Bay Private School.

They played three matches against schools from South Africa and Namibia and managed to win one, draw one and lose one game. The games took place over the weekend.

The Derek Kwayedza Chiwara coached Mad Dogs drew their first match of the campaign 17-17 against Walvis Bay Private School before going on to suffer a 34-15 loss at the hands of Hoeskool Zwartkop from South Africa. The win came in the last game where they thumped Tsumeb Gimnasium from Namibia 34-13.

Falcon were using the tour as part of their preparations for the rugby season which is set to get underway soon. Before the start of the season, Falcon College will test their strength locally when they take part in St John’s College Derby Festival scheduled for May 1-7 at Saint John’s College in Harare.

Meanwhile, Falcon boys’ first and second hockey teams travelled to Hilton College in Durban, South Africa to play in the Fairweather Family Festival. Both teams played yesterday with the first team winning their game against Ermelo Hoërskool 12-0 while the second team lost 2-1 against Grantleigh Curro.

The Falcon College girls’ team was also in action where they played against Hoërskool Zwartkop and drew 0-0 in a fast and exciting game. Prior to the girls’ team departure, they played four warm up matches where they won three and drew one.

The hockey games for the girls are taking place at Michaelhouse School in Durban.