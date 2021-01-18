Families left homeless as rains destroy houses in Hwange

Fairness Moyana in Dete

MORE than 100 families are likely to be left homeless as rains being experienced in Hwange District destroyed a number of pole and dagga houses leaving many others in a state of near collapse in Mtuya township in Dete.

About nine houses were destroyed over the past week while a further 100 were in a state of near collapse at Dete’s oldest township. More houses are likely to face the same fate as rains continued to pound the area with the Meteorological Services Department saying the rains will continue up to Wednesday.

Mtuya, which was established in 1961 has over 300 houses built using pole and dagga with a few of them having been developed into standard structures made from brick and mortar. Dete is a peri-urban settlement which is home to the country’s biggest national park and boasts of a number of safari and lodge operations.

When Sunday News visited the area yesterday, residents could be seen patching up areas that had been destroyed by the rains while some were reinforcing the falling walls and leaking roofs. Affected residents said there were in a dire situation and in danger of becoming destitutes as the rains were seeping into the loose foundation collapsing parts of their grass thatched pole and dagga houses.

“We are living in fear and under uncertain conditions brought on by the unfortunate situation where we stay in pole and dagga houses whose foundations continue to be loosened by the rains that are collecting in one place and finding their way into the soil weakening the structures. While we should be celebrating for the good rains we are at pain as houses are falling putting our lives in danger,” said Moses Ndlovu.

Liznet Sibanda (69) said she and her grandchildren were forced to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house after the back wall to her house collapsed before another section on the roof caved in.

“It was around 11pm when the calamity befell us, we were sleeping when the walls suddenly gave in waking us up. We managed to escape unhurt and sought refuge at one of our neighbours’ house where we spent a week staying not knowing where to go. Some builders later came through and assisted us to rebuild the wall but four days later the rain that was accompanied by strong winds blew away the roof. We were forced to seek accommodation elsewhere again. The situation is bad and on hearing that the torrential rains would continue for two weeks my heart sank,” she said with a voice full of resignation.

She took the news crew around her house where next to it another structure which served as a spare bedroom was completely destroyed and lay in ruins. Another victim said she had to endure long hours exposed to the rain with her minor grandchildren after her house became a death trap as walls gave in.

“I had to seek refuge at my neighbour’s house for three days after my house collapsed due to the wet ground. We are grateful that no one was injured or died as a result of the accident which happened in the middle of the night. I have no one or anywhere to go. I appeal to the Government to assist me by building a standard house. Right now, I’m sleeping with my grandchildren in a plastic roofed mud house which is also leaking,” narrated Patience Ncube while scooping water that had collected in the house.

The 56-year-old widow lost her husband 17 years ago after he was trampled by an elephant while returning from work and has been struggling to make ends meet.

Local councillor, Stanley Torima said over 100 households were in danger of being left homeless with nine houses having collapsed due to complications on the pole and dagga structures characteristic of the area.

“I don’t have the exact figure of those affected but those we are trying to assist are around nine families made up of widows and elderly people. There are between 300-400 houses made from pole and dagga with about 100 in danger of having their houses collapsing because of design and materials used given the incessant rains. The reason why people have not been able to build standard houses is that they are old and unemployed with some being widows. There is no way you can expect them to start looking for bricks or building materials.

“Some are expatriates from Mozambique, Malawi, Angola, some of whom were working for NRZ and managed to get a home in the Government housing programme. To tell you the truth this location has the highest number of poor people and most are in Mtuya. It would appear this place has been neglected for years as electricity only reached the area in 2009,” said Clr Torima.

He appealed to government and safari operators to lend a hand in the construction of decent homes for the vulnerable groups in Mtuya arguing that it would go a long way improving the quality of life of the citizenry.