Family looks for son who left “good bye” note

Thembinkosi Khumalo, Sunday News Reporter

ELLISON Moyo and his family are in great distress and in a hopeless situation caused by the disappearance of his son Lawrence Moyo who was last seen on 28 April.

Lawrence was last seen at around 6:30 pm, when he left their Emganwini home (4061) in Bulawayo. The family has since reported the missing person case at Nkulumane Police station.

The 13-year-old form one pupil at David Livingstone was last seen wearing a green T-Shirt, blue jeans, and slippers. He is also said to have left a written note to his family which was discovered by his father after he ran away from home.

The note reads, “Dear Mama and Daddy. First of all, I would like to thank you guys for everything you have done for me. I don’t really know how to thank you. In my life I’ve never made you guys proud of me but I tried my best, still it was impossible so I have decided to get out of your lives. You’ve been a wonderful family to me but I was not a good son, good brother nor good human being. I feel like I have been a burden in your life. I’m going somewhere far away from you guys because I don’t feel good about all I have done. Please don’t look for me because you will never find me.”

Speaking to Sunday News, his father said, “We have tried our best to look for him and we will never get tired because we love him and we need him. We are asking the community to help us look for him.”

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts was asked to call Ellison Moyo on 0776031505.