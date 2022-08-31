Family Planning Council tackles contraception uptake and drug use

Charity Chikara

THE Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC) is set to roll out a free clinic tour around Bulawayo where it aims to address issues of contraception and drug and substance abuse in an attempt to educate the public about how the two correlate.

ZNFPC has in recent years addressed contraception matters in society making attempts to educate people about Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), amongst others. After realization that the success of such awareness efforts can make greater impact if real life obstacles like drug and substance abuse are addressed, ZNFPC will tackle the issue of drug use and the effect it has in adherence of the use of contraceptives.

Speaking in an interview, the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Clinic Marketing and Communications Officer for Matabeleland North and Bulawayo provinces Mr Mission Gwafa said the clinics will undertake the outreach programme to educate the public on the relationship between drug abuse and sexual reproductive health and reproductive rights.

“ZNFPC in partnership with PLAN International and other stakeholders will be conducting a special health outreach week long programme to educate all men and women of reproductive age and beyond on Sexual Reproductive Health, Reproductive rights and drug and substance abuse. Contraception is everyone’s right, yet the increased abuse of drugs and substances alter people’s perceptions and their ability to make positive decisions about sexual activity hence the increase in adolescent and youth pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections due to failure to adhere to principles of safe sex. This is the first outreach programme in 2022 and it will be conducted under the theme ‘My Body, My Future’ with the aim to forge forward awareness and empower men and women on the right to body autonomy and to making sound decisions about one’s body, health and life”, he said.

Experts and specialists have been roped in to be part of the initiative that will run from 5 to 9 September.

Residents in. Mabuthweni, Mpopoma, Pelanda, Pumula, Magwegwe, Luveve and Cowdray Park are advised to take advantage of the mobile reproductive health services.

“The clinics will be at the following places starting Monday 5 September to Friday 9 September respectively; Mabuthweni ground, Magwegwe Marisha ground, Pumula East shops, Luveve Choppies shops and on Friday we will be at Cowdray park terminus.”

