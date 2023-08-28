Family search for missing relative

Sione Amidu, Sunday news reporter

A GWANDA family is requesting for members of the public to help locate a missing person Mr Ethias Nyathi (57) from Vubachikwe mine in Matabeleland south.

According to his daughter, Ms Sicelesile Nyathi, Ethias was last seen on 24 August around 12pm when he left his homestead going to the nearby shops.

“He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt, grey trousers, red cap, blue and red tennis shoes,” said his daughter

She describes him as being approximately 1.58metres in height, slim built, a bit of grey hair, brown eyes and dark in complexion.

“Anyone who receives information of the missing person should contact Mbonisi Ndlovu on 0778316216 or his wife, Hlengiwe Dube on 0778681710 or to contact any nearest police station.”