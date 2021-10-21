Fans return as Zimbabwe host Bangladesh for women’s ODI series in Bulawayo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL cricket fans will be allowed to witness the action live when the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team takes on Bangladesh in three One Day Internationals to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo next month.

Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday announced that a limited number of spectators, who have to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will be allowed into the stadium when the Lady Chevrons take on their Bangladesh counterparts in the three limited overs fixtures.

Scheduled for 10, 12 and 15 November, the three ODIs will serve as a trial run for the safe return of spectators to stadiums.

“The exciting news was confirmed after Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, approved Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s application to have fans making their long-awaited return to the stands for the first time since January 2020 when Zimbabwe hosted Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series at Harare Sports Club.

“Only 1 000 fans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be permitted to watch each of the matches in person and they will be required to produce their vaccination cards and positive identification for inspection at the venue,’’ announced ZC.

The spectators will also be required to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at the ground, including the obligation to wear face masks and observe physical distancing.

“We have been missing the excitement and energy that fans bring to the game of cricket and we will be thrilled to safely welcome them for the first time in nearly two years as we host Bangladesh Women at Queens Sports Club in November,” ZC managing director Givemore Makoni said.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be using the ODI series in Bulawayo as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 that will be staged in Harare from 21 November to 5 December.

The 10-team global tournament will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the other teams that will take part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 are West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand as well as the United States of America.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Football Association also announced that they have been given the green light to allow 2 000 fully vaccinated fans in the stadiums for the Chibuku Super Cup matches, with the Premier Soccer League expected to announce the logistics for the implementation of the return of spectators.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29