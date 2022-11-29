Fans to vote for Fans’ Choice award

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

LOCAL football fans have been given the power to choose their own best player in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2021/22 season through an online voting platform.

Football fans can vote whoever they feel was the best player in the just concluded season from the 11 players chosen by a panel of journalists, coaches and captains on 19 November. Players from FC Platinum, Highlanders, Dynamos, Chicken Inn, Herentals, Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are on the list. The clubs have started to share the voting link with their fans trying to secure votes for their respective players.

On Friday, the player with the most online votes will be awarded the Fans’ Choice award during the Soccer Stars awards ceremony to be held in Harare where the 2021/22 Soccer Star of the Year will be crowned together with his two runners up.

“The power is in your hands…. visit http://castlelager.co.zw and cast your vote for your best player among the 11 finalists for the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. The winner of this FANS’ CHOICE AWARD will be announced at the Castle Awards Ceremony on 2 December 2022,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

