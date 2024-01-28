Farasi charms Gamecocks, Bhebhe moves to the US

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

DAYS after he saw his one-year loan move to Highlanders from ex-Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City not being renewed, pint-sized midfielder Elshaamar Farasi seems to have hit the ground running in a development that has seen him dribble into the hearts of Chicken Inn technical team members.

Farasi, a gifted attacking midfielder that is endowed with speed, good ball control, trickery, visionary play and ability to fire thunderbolts from a distance despite his small body frame, has in the past few weeks been part of the Gamecocks pre-season workouts together with other trialists that include former Bulawayo Chiefs imposing goalkeeper, Isaah Ali.

Club sons Danny “Deco” Phiri and Innocent Mucheneka have rejoined the club, so have Brighton Makopa and Brendon Rendo who were both previously with Hwange. Former CAPS United’s Joseph Thulani and youthful defender Brandon Mpofu who was with Dynamos are also part of the new comers.

“Elshaamar is one player that we have been looking at, he is a young player and he is very skilful. I think he can fit in our system and the way we want to play,” said Chicken Inn head coach, Joey Antipas.

Zimpapers Sports Hub have it on good authority that the Antipas-led Gamecocks technical department has already tasked the club’s secretariat to engage Farasi’s handlers and reach a consensus on having him formally join the former league champions.

In their midfield department, Gamecocks have already lost the services of Richard Hachiro, Shepherd Mhlanga and Clive Dzingai. Hachiro signed for defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Mhlanga is now in the books of FC Platinum. Dzingai is a free agent.

As if that is not enough, Antipas revealed that they will be compelled not to register their gifted midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu for the first-half of the forthcoming 2024 season after the player suffered a broken nose.

The veteran gaffer said it was a sad development for the Gamecocks family that has been worried with the player’s wanting fitness levels. “I don’t think Kutinyu will be ready for the season’s kick off so we will see what we will do with him. We will not register him for the first-half of the season because he has fitness issues. He also had a nose injury, he now wears a facial mask.

He is also missing out on pre-season which is a vital thing. Once he trains and progresses well, we will bring him in for the second-half of the season,” said Antipas.

He added: “For the moment, I wouldn’t want to talk further about new signings because we are still on the negotiating table. So by another week or so, I will let you know who we would have brought in and who we have released. For now, it’s all about hard work and trying to get the deal cross the line. We are looking to beef up all round, defence, midfield and attack.

“The guys are putting in a lot of effort, pre-season is a vital period. If you miss the pre-season as a player you are bound to struggle during the rest of the season. So we are doing a lot of running, endurance work which we are mixing with tactical workouts and the guys are responding well.”

Gamecocks have managed to retain the services of goalkeepers Donovan Bernard and Pride Zendera, defenders Dominic Jaricha, Neilson Ketala, Dumoluhle Lunga, Vincent Moyo, Itai Mabunu, Arthur Chinda and club captain Xolani “Lolo” Ndlovu. Other seasoned players that have committed to the club are skilful George Majika, Malvin Hwata, Genius Mutungamiri, hard running Brian Muza and last year’s Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Michael Charamba. However, one of the outstanding players last season, central defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe has moved to the United States on a university scholarship programme where he will also play football.