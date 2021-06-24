Farewell to a fine teacher

Meluleki Moyo, Sunday News Correspondent

TALL and bullish in frame, yet very interactive, friendly and jovial, he, in Pharisee and Sadducee fashion, goes through the notice board. He opens pigeonholes, peruses through learner exercise books from whatever pile and learning area he chooses to lay his hands on.

All this he does at will and sarcastically criticizes anything he condemns. He dances to some Mbaqanga tunes from his Apple Tablet as he goes back to take his now seemingly usual seat.

“Many are called but a few are teachers… and you people don’t know how to dance”, he scoffs and condemns before bursting into his “hahahaha” signature laughter.

It still echoes!

Meanwhile, with buried heads, the masters of whispers including his soon-to-be good friend Mr Masimba Zhou are perplexed, asking and warning one another, “He seems to know everything, and Ah! …he even criticizes admin notices. Better stay away from him to avoid trouble. Actually, who is this man?

Well, that was Lincoln Moyo the Philosopher for us.

Affectionately known as “Rick Ross”, a nick name he earned from learners in reference to his iconic beard which resembled that of the American Hip Hop star, Rick Ross, in academic cycles he was a symbol of enlightenment, an avid reader and researcher, a prolific writer and academic presenter who also found joy in looking presentable.

Sadly, he will nolonger physically grace the enlightenment community anymore after he recently succumbed to Anaemia at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

…and eey, ukufa so! Even when united, hospitals cannot offer any remedy when death comes to claim one more soul.

For many at Pumula High, his arrival was prematurely interpreted as arrogance packaged and at first sight. Little did we know that his initial display of character was just a tip of the iceberg with regards to a series of strange but later joyous and to be regarded as normal events to follow.

The moments we spent together made us laugh and forget the misery and pain this unforgiving world occasionally and cruelly showers us with whenever it pleases.

We have been robbed.

…and LOL, probably fascinated by his cycling skills, how towards dismissal time some positioned themselves to catch a glimpse of him cycle out of the station clad in his sophisticated cycling costume. These would be the days when out of passion, added to being spoilt for choice, the Ross would have picked his expensive cycling bike instead of the top-of-the-range Mitsubishi Warrior double-cab.

Yeah, ubhururu icycling yakhe wayeyithanda, eflexer and ezigezela shame!

So influencial and significant was he that he divided opinion. To some, his criticism was negative yet constructive to many.

You just had to be with him to understand it.

Fortunately, I first had that opportunity when, far from the divided crowd, we attended a History workshop at Mbuyazwe Secondary School along Tsholotsho road. After that workshop, we visited the local shops, sat down and brainstormed on certain issues over a few drinks. He ushered me into his private life and we agreed to co-author a History text book.

I still wait.

He was an academic genius of his own kind, and sadly, the genius has fallen but academically, he has not wholly died. A greater part of him will conquer and escape the grave.

The academic community is in lament.

Reality constantly reminds us that we brought nothing with us into the world and we will not take anything with us when we leave it. Indeed, the moment we breath our last, it’s dust to dust and ashes to ashes, but after our earthly journeys and works are done, we all become stories at the end of it all.

As such, it also got to be words to words.

Well, Mr Lincoln Moyo was a sophisticated and academically pampered individual whose academic ambitions were way beyond ordinary. Not even severe microcytic anaemia with pancytopea can take away his academic legacy.

After all, no other fount, no other blood but that of Jesus can preciously flow, heal and make us white as snow.

His story began at Chaplin High School in Gweru before he set out on an enlightenment expedition which saw him attain an array of qualifications. He boastfully but deservedly referred to his qualifications as an “academic basket”, for all the contents therein he toiled, hunted and gathered for, through diligence and hard work.

Within that basket, a plethora of qualifications can be picked. These include a Diploma in Educational Sociology with Mkoba Teachers College, a History and Education Studies Degree with Solusi University, an Urban Planning and Policy Design Degree with Lupane State University as well as a Masters Degree in Philosophy of Education with Midlands State University.

Sadly, and probably in oblivion, his supervisor at South Africa’s Potchstroom University in the North West province awaits his next chapter towards his Doctorate in African Philosophy studies.

Personally, I learnt a lot from him. He joined our department, complemented and corroborated our efforts as we set out to achieve our departmental objectives. We arguably made our supervisor, Mr Tongai Jonhera proud for he represented a very organised team. Together with Ms Zodwa Mpofu, Mr Nkosiyabo Nyathi, Mr Odera Chisora, Mrs Nobia Ndlovu, Mr Ndabezinhle Ngwenya, Mrs Charity Munotumani, Mrs Kundai Mukarati lami uMeluleki, lived and worked together as a family.

Mr Lincoln Moyo was a dedicated individual and colleague who treated punctuality and adherence to deadlines as virtue. It was probably a Moyo thing, for just like me, he adhered to deadlines and his documents were always up to date added to finding pleasure in giving his classes adequate work.

“Of course, your work is commendable, but you can take it a step further by emulating the Moyos”, uMama Z would often urge other members within the history department.

With over 20 academic papers and a lecturer at the United College of Education (UCE) in Bulawayo at the time of his untimely demise, his dance with pedagogy dates back to Lower Gwelo Adventist Mission in Gweru.

He taught at Mzilikazi and Pumula High Schools in Bulawayo, lectured at the Adventist Church run Solusi University and was also a part time tutor at the Zimbabwe Open University’s Bulawayo regional campus.

Mourners are gathered at No. 1 Dalesford Rd, Dalesford in Gweru. His remains will be laid to rest at Sogwala in Lower Gwelo tomorrow (Monday). [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]>