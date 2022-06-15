Farmers producer prices reviewed

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced that it will be paying farmers reviewed producer prices for maize, traditional grains, soya beans and sunflower delivered to any of its depots countrywide.

GMB is also currently paying farmers partly in foreign currency for the deliveries with 30 percent of the amount due in United States dollars and 70 percent in local currency.

This move is meant to encourage farmers in the country to take advantage of the development and start delivering maize and traditional grains to the board.

In a statement, GMB chief executive officer Mr Rockie Mutenha said the reviewed producer prices per tonne are as follows, maize and traditional grains at ZWL$75 000 plus US$90, soya beans at ZWL$ 171 495,43 plus US$90 and sunflower at ZWL$205 794,52 plus US$90.

“Farmers are advised that the United States Dollar (USD) component of the price is a fixed early delivery incentive only applicable to farmers who deliver on or before 31 July 2022. GMB is encouraging farmers to update their Nostro Banking details with our Supply Chain Managers at all our depots throughout the country for timeous payments.”

He assured farmers that they were ready to receive their grain.