Farming tips for villagers at ZITF

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

MORE than 30 villagers, some who were part of small grains farmers exhibiting at the Farming tip (ZITF), received farming tips from agronomists on Thursday morning.

The communal farmers were drawn from areas such as Nyamandlovu, Insuza, Umguza and Bubi among others.

They were part of farmers that were exhibiting small grains, maize, road runner chickens and ducks at the ZITF.

Agronomists from a leading seeds manufacturer – Agriseeds – took farmers through the correct methods of growing small grains such as sorghum, millet, maize and as well sunflower.

A number of farmers in the Insuza area are switching from maize production to sunflower growing.

Agriseeds sales agronomist Mr Talent Chikweshe said it’s important for farmers to receive refresher courses regularly in order for them to keep up with new and improved trends in farming.

