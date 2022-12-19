Breaking News
Father of 9-year-old Tsholotsho minor ...

Father of 9-year-old Tsholotsho minor released from prison

Father of 9-year-old Tsholotsho minor released from prison

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The father of the 9-year-old Tsholotsho girl who was accused of raping and impregnating her sometime this year has been released from prison.

He has been languishing in remand prison since his arrest on 29 August when the matter came to light. Police arrested the man as he was the sole suspect.

However DNA tests conducted by the National University of Science and Technology revealed on 25 November that the accused was not the father but a 13-year-old cousin.

The father wept in the dock after Prosecutor Mr Acumen Khuphe announced that the he was a free man. “The state has decided to set you free since the DNA results have proven that you are not the father of your daughter’s child,” said Mr Khuphe. More to follow….

@NyembeziMu

