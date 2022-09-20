Father rapes 17-year-old daughter

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday news reporter

A 41-YEAR-OLD man from Tshabalala, Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter several times.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

The incident only came to light on 14 September after the wife to the accused left her husband and daughter together at home while she attended to her side jobs. Police said about 30 minutes later, she returned and found her daughter crying with her husband dressing up which alarmed her that something was amiss.

The complainant then questioned the victim who revealed that her father had raped her and had done it several times before. The mother reported the matter at the police on 17 September which led to his arrest.

“It is disheartening that most cases on juvenile rape are perpetrated by relatives, known people and worse of all, a biological parent. The ones expected to protect the innocent souls are now the most feared. The police call on the overall public to protect the girl child,” said Insp Ncube