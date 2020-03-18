Swimming sensation Fayayo shines for Matabeleland juniors

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

DESPITE playing second to Harare at the National Junior Swimming championships held over the weekend, Matabeleland managed to clinch the aggregate trophy.

Matabeleland were a distant second to Harare in the combined points table as they raked in a total of 596 points compared to the latter’s 1171.

Ten-year-old Sibusiso Fayayo emerged as one of the top swimmers from the region as he came first in his age group individual scores taking 29 points ahead of Harare’s Jayden Mangunda and Mat’land’s Niel Jones who both had 23 points each.

The Danes trophy for the team with the most points per swimmer (team scores divided by no of swimmers in the team) was won by Matabeleland who had sent 37 swimmers while Harare had 73 swimmers.

Mashonaland Country Districts came in third in the overall points table with 377 points while Masvingo was fourth with 114 points and Manicaland anchored the table with 100 points.