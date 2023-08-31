FC Platinum defeat now water under the bridge: Brito

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders FC coach Baltemar Brito says their defeat to FC Platinum last weekend, the first for the club this season, is now water under the bridge and his side is ready for the next challenges.

Next up for Brito and his charges is Chicken Inn FC at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders have to quickly pick themselves up from the FC Platinum 2-0 defeat which Brito says came in what was rather an unstable week in which they missed two training sessions.

“So the preparations for the Chicken Inn FC game come after a defeat. It was not a stable week. We are not cry babies. We missed some training sessions owing to the elections but we knew we were playing FC Platinum and we needed to be ready. We came back sad but it was expected because they are a good team. We don’t lose motivation going into the next game. We will try to bring back the consistency that saw us unbeaten in 19 games,” said Brito.

This being a derby, it can be difficult to predict the result but it promises to be a thrilling encounter.