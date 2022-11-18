FC Platinum dominates soccer stars calender

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

RECENTLY crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, FC Platinum provided the highest number of players, with three in the Soccer Stars of the Year when the best players in the 2021/22 season were chosen today.

A panel of sports journalists, coaches as well as captains chose the players electronically.

Pure Platinum Play provided goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, skipper Gift Bello and forward Walter Musona.

League runners up Chicken Inn had Brian Muza getting enough votes to be among the best players for the just ended season.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who had a strong push to finish fourth ahead of Highlanders had goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and striker Delic Murimba in the best 11. Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United, the country’s most supported teams in the country provided a player each, midfielder Devine Mhindirira, defender Frank Makarati and Golden Boot winner William Manondo respectively.

Elie Ilunga of Black Rhinos and Herentals’ Tinotenda Benza completed the chosen 11.

The Soccer of the Year and his two runners up will be crowned on 2 December.

Full list

Brian Muza (Chicken Inn) Delic Murimba, Nelson Chadya (both Ngezi Platinum Stars) Elie Ilunga (Black Rhinos), Devine Mhindirira (Highlanders), Frank Makarati (Dynamos) Gift Bello, Wallace Magalane, Walter Musona (all FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza, William Manondo (Caps United)

