FC Platinum edge Bulawayo Chiefs

Innocent Kurira At Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 FC Platinum

FORMER champions FC Platinum stretched their unbeaten run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to six games after notching a slender victory on the road against Bulawayo Chiefs.

The victory means FC Platinum are now top of the table with 31 points followed by Manica Diamonds who are in second position with 30 points after their one all stalemate against Yadah.

In their last six matches, FC Platinum have won five and managed one stalemate.

Their fine run continued yesterday.

Davison Marowa scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute firing home from inside the box.

This was after capitalising on the hosts’ poor defending with Xolisani Moyo the main culprit as his casual attempt to clear the ball in the build up to the goal resulted in the heavy punishment.

FC Platinum had the first attempt at goal with Lawrence Mhlanga directing a shot at goal which was saved by Tatenda Ndlovu after seven minutes of play.

Moments later, Leroy Ndlovu found himself in a good position inside the FC Platinum box but was let down by his decision making and FC Platinum escaped the danger.

Just after the break, Ndlovu found himself through on goal but an alert David Bizabani in goal for FC Platinum, left his line in time to rescue the situation.

Marowa almost doubled his tally 12 minutes into the second half but shot wide from a promising position inside the box.

That was just before Ndlovu produced a brilliant point blank saves to deny Panashe Mutimbanyoka from close range.

Bulawayo Chiefs felt they had a genuine penalty call turned down 15 minutes to the final whistle when Brian Banda brought down Panashe Shoko inside the box but, the referee Thembinkosi Sibanda had none of it.

A diving Mbongeni Ndlovu made a crucial block to divert an on target Never Rauzhi shot from inside the box.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs

Ndlovu, L. Ndlovu (P.Shoko 64 mins), E. Chikwende, N. Masilela, X. Moyo, N. Rauzhi, M Feldman (N.Ncube 46 mins), M. Hativagoni, J. Nyabinde (M. Dube 78mins), G. Muchenje, J.Masaza

FC Platinum

Bizabani, B. Nzori (M Ndlovu 52 mins), L. Mhlanga, R. Pavari, H. Magaya (B. Manhire 52 mins) , B. Banda, S.Mhlanga ( M.Ngwenya 79 mins), J. Mutudza, D. Marowa (O.Bhebhe 90 mins) , P. Mutimbanyoka, W. Muvirimi (T. Ngwenya 79 mins)

-@innocentskizoe