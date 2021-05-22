FC Platinum hit six without reply against Whawha in Chubuku Super Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM were on fire in their Chibuku Super Cup group four opening fixture when they demolished Whawha 6-0 at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Former two times in a row Soccer Star Rodwell Chinyengetere scored a hat trick, 2012 Soccer of the Year first runner up Silas Songani was on target twice while youngster Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya weighed in with the other goal.

Songani opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Chinyengetere made it 2-0 eight minutes later. Chinyengetere had his brace in the 33rd minute as the 2014 Chibuku Super Cup winners led 3-0 heading into halftime.

With just over an hour played, Songani secured his brace and Chinyengetere completed his har trick 10 minutes before the end.

FC Platinum had not finished the scoring as Ngwenya hammered in the sixth [email protected]_29