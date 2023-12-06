FC Platinum make leadership changes

Innocent Kurira

FC Platinum have made changes to their leadership structure with Blessing Garamunhango coming in as the new club president while Dumisani Sisale becomes the new chairman.

This follows the stepping down of former president Fabian Mashingaidze and chairman Smartfin Techu.

Fc Platinum announced changes to their leadership structure through the club’s life president George Mawere yesterday.

In a statement, Mawere said: “FC Platinum, the renowned football club, has announced changes in its leadership. Fabian Mashingaidze and Smartfin Techu have stepped down from their positions as President and Chairman, respectively, with immediate effect.

“Mashingaidze will be succeeded by Blessing Garamumhango, while Techu will be replaced by Duminsani Sisale. Notably, Mashingaidze will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the sponsoring business unit, FC Platinum Holdings Company.

“The club’s Life President, Mawere, the Council of Elders, and the entire FC Platinum team extend their sincere gratitude to Mashingaidze and Techu for their exceptional leadership and dedication to the club.”

The club paid gratitude to the exciting duo.

“Their invaluable contributions have propelled FC Platinum to greater heights, and their legacy will be remembered for years to come.The club wishes Mashingaidze and Techu all the best in their future endeavours and looks forward to their continued support.

“Moreover, FC Platinum extends a warm welcome to Garamumhango and Sisale as they take on their new roles. The club expresses its confidence in their abilities and looks forward to their contributions to the team’s success,” said Mawere.

The former champions FC Platinum did not have a good campaign this year and as a result finished with no piece of silverware.

They finished fourth on the league table with 55 points from 34 games which is nine points behind the champions Ngezi Platinum.

They won 15 games, drew 10 and lost nine.

-@innocentskizoe