FC Platinum, Orlando Pirates match for Barbourfields Stadium

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum will not enjoy home advantage when they face Orlando Pirates in a Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage fixture on 12 January, with the match to be played at Barbourfields Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Football Association announced that FC Platinum’s match against Orlando Pirates will take place at Emagumeni because Pure Platinum Play’s usual home ground, Mandava Stadium does not meet Caf’s least requirements for this phase of the competition.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) advises the football family that FC Platinum’s Total Champions League group match against Orlando Pirates will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) advised ZIFA that FC Platinum’s traditional home ground, Mandava Stadium does not meet minimum requirements for this stage of Africa’s prestigious club competition,’’ read a statement from Zifa.

With the other venue that is cleared to host matches in this stage of the Champions being the National Sports Stadium, Zifa indicated that FC Platinum settled for Barbourfields instead for since Bulawayo is close to their base in Zvishavane. Zifa also stated that Caf will carry out extra assessment at Barbourfields, Mandava and NSS going forward.

“The other stadium homologated by CAF to host group stage matches for inter-club competitions is the National Sports Stadium but FC Platinum selected Barbourfields stadium for convenience. CAF will conduct further inspections for Mandava Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium and National Sports Stadium going forward,’’ said Zifa.

With Pirates enjoying considerable support from Highlanders fans since they wear black and white, the Bosso fans are sure to flock into Barbourfields when the Buccaneers face the Zimbabwean champions on 12 January.

The other home encounters in the group stage for FC Platinum are the fixtures against Horoya set for the weekend of 1 to 3 February and a clash with defending champions Esperance penciled for the period from 15 to 17 March.

