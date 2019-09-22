FC Platinum waste golden chance

Sports Reporter

DEFENDING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, FC Platinum wasted an opportunity to go on top of the log when they were held to a goalless draw by Mushowani Stars at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

A win would have seen the two times in a row champions replace Caps United as the summit of the log on goal difference but the Lizwe Sweswe coached side failed to take advantage of inactivity by the other title chasers.

FC Platinum moved from third to second spot with 40 points, a point behind Caps United. FC Platinum swapped places with ZPC Kariba who are down to third since they have an inferior goal difference.

There is little time to rest for Pure Platinum Play who leave for Mozambique on Thursday for a Caf Champions League first round second leg fixture against UD Songo in Beira on Saturday.

Chicken Inn have a glorious chance to go on top of the log when they meet Herentals in a rescheduled fixture at Luveve Stadium on Wednesday. Triangle, who are also representing the country in Caf competitions are in domestic action this afternoon when they clash with Yadah at Gibbo. A win will see Triangle move up the log from seventh to fifth.