FC Platinum’s longest serving son bids farewell

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

RAPHAEL Muduviwa, the longest serving player at FC Platinum, has bade farewell to the club that he served for 13 years and won over 12 trophies with in a career described as the epitome of loyalty and dedication.

Muduviwa joins another veteran FC Platinum player Gift Bello in retirement. Bello hung his boots last year.

“Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when we’re bidding farewell to a true legend of our club. We’ve shared countless highs and lows at our beloved stadium, and we’ll forever cherish those memories. Thank you for your unwavering loyalty and fighting spirit,” announced the club.

Muduviwa won four Premier Soccer League championship titles from 2017 to 2019 as well as the 2021/22 title.

He also counts the Castle Challenge Cup, Independence Trophy and the ZNA Charity Shield among some of the accolades in his trophy cabinet.