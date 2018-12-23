FCP through to CL mini league

Mukudzei Chingwere in Zvishavane

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

AS Otoho . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Aggregate score (1- 1)

FC PLATINUM yesterday booked their place in the group stage of the Caf Champions after a goalless draw with AS Otoho of Congo-Brazzaville, with the Zimbabwean champions going through on the away goals rule after they held their opponents to a 1-1 stalemate away last Sunday.

Pure Platinum Play now join other Zimbabwean clubs, Dynamos, Caps United and the now defunct Monomotapa to play in the mini-league of the African Safari. Big former Warriors defender Lawrence Mhlanga produced a five star performance to thwart the long balls pumped in by the Congolese.

Even though the whole team played very well he and midfield sentinel Kelvin Madzongwe were in an uncompromising form. Norman Mapeza, the FC Platinum mentor described the progression to the Champions League group stage as a huge accomplishment for him as a coach.

“It is a massive achievement for me as a coach and the entire FC Platinum family, we really worked hard for this and no one gave us a chance, I am just short of words, with God everything is possible. I think we defended very well today, there was a time I thought the legs were gone but they kept on pushing credit to the boys, they worked so hard today,” said Mapeza.

Otoho quickly came out of their shells and took the match to the host from the outset threatening to pull a surprise in the early exchanges.

Moments into the duel the evergreen Farai Madhanaga powered his way into enemy territory much to the delight of the host supporters, his surge turned things around and brought FC Platinum into the contest.

The draw for the group stage will be held on 28 December with the first matches to be played between 11 to January.

AS Otoho have failed to make it to the group stages following their demotion at the last hurdle will now play in the unfashionable Caf Confederation Cup.

Teams

FC Platinum: P Mhara, E Moyo, R Muduviwa, W

Stima, L Mhlanga, K Madzongwe, D Chafa, F Madhanaga (Pavari 85 mins), G Mbweti, R Chinyengetere, L Nhamo (Kutsanzira 48 mins)

AS Otoho: C Mohikola, T Ngounga, F Ngoma, L Bakima, F Ondongo, G Kamboleke, C Kivutika (Yedan 82 mins), C Cisse (Wamba 70 mins), A Bagayoko (Botamba 73 mins), D Bissiki, M Konte