Female students embrace financial literacy training

Business Reporter

FEMALE students in Bulawayo have underscored the need to be equipped with financial literacy skills at a young age as that will empower them to be financially independent women in the future.

This came up during a financial literacy workshop held today that saw over 100 girls drawn from various schools participating.

Girls in STEM Trust and the Old Mutual Women’s Network organized the event.

Child minister for Women Affairs, Community, Small Medium Enterprises Development, Awakhiwa Siziba said it was important for girls to be trained on financial literacy as it is an empowerment tool that will shape their future.

“This is a powerful program because as youths we are keen into venturing into entrepreneurship. We are being empowered to know the importance of money, how it should be managed when we venture into businesses,” she said.

Bulawayo Junior council representative for ward Two, Nothando Ngulune said the seminar has broadened her horizon on money.

“We have been groomed on how to handle finances and we have interacted with people from various companies who have given us invaluable advice on money,” she said.

Girls in STEM Trust (GIST) executive director, Victoria Nxumalo it’s important to celebrate women’s month by imparting financial literacy to girls.

Girls in STEM Trust (GIST) executive director, Victoria Nxumalo

“Today, in partnership with Old Mutual we are celebrating International women’s month conducting a program called On the Money whereby we give financial literacy training to girls and women in Bulawayo.

“In the past three years we have seen positive results where girls have started to think about ways of making money while in school. Some have come up with poultry and gardening projects and they are investing the funds they are generating.

Old Mutual Regional Manager for Southern Region Mr Crispen Nemunyadzo said the institution has been involved in financial education initiatives for several years.

He said it was key for girls to be empowered with financial literacy fundamentals such as budgeting, savings, planning, debt management and investments.

“We have partnered over the years with Girls in STEM Trust to be able to reach young women and girls in Bulawayo. We have used the program for more than eight years in Zimbabwe to impact communities across the 10 Provinces of Zimbabwe

He said given the right skills, women and girls have the power to change communities.

“We expect to train over 700 Women and Girls this week,” he added.

Provincial Education director – Schools Inspector Dr Priscilla Chibelu, hailed the training program for girls saying financial literacy is crucial for individuals to make informed decisions about their finances and achieve financial stability.

“However, studies have shown that women and girls are often at a disadvantage when it comes to financial literacy, as they face unique challenges and barriers that can hinder their financial empowerment.

“Therefore, implementing financial literacy programs specifically tailored to women and girls can be instrumental in bridging this gap,” she said.

She said during Women’s Month, it is particularly important to highlight the need for such programs and to celebrate the efforts made by organizations like Old Mutual and Girls In STEM Trust and individuals who are working towards empowering women and girls financially.

“These programs provide education and training on topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, and entrepreneurship, equipping women and girls with the skills and knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions.”