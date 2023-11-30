Fertiliser situation under control

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

FARMERS have been urged not to panic in the face of reports of fertiliser shortages as Government has put in place measures to ensure that it is supplied adequately during the current cropping season.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Government has put in place measures to ensure the availability of fertiliser with Cabinet having approved the importation of fertilisers by farmers direct from suppliers outside the country to augment local supplies while a long-term solution to the fertiliser challenge is being worked on.

Following Cabinet decision, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said her ministry would have an administrative arrangement with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to allow for importation of 100x50kg bags of fertiliser to alleviate the shortages.

“This arrangement will be implemented with immediate effect. Companies or individuals will be allowed to import fertiliser and cement of the quantities shown above up to 31 December 2023 without the requirement of an import licence,” she recently said in a statement.

Prof Jiri said under the Presidential Input Scheme, fertiliser was enough.

“Fertiliser is largely there for the Presidential Input Scheme. In the country, we may not have enough but if you saw the Statutory Instrument (SI) in the last few weeks it has allowed farmers and companies to be able to import fertiliser. It’s within the limit, what was allowed is about 150 000 metric tonnes of top-dressing fertiliser,” he said.

“It is mainly the top dressing fertiliser which is not enough owing to Sable Chemicals’ capacity and also reduced capacity at Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company (ZFC) Windmill but in terms of compound D we do have enough.”

He said the quantities that have been allowed to be imported are to make sure that there is no shortage.

The Permanent Secretary said farmers who continue to receive rains in their areas should now start planting, while those that have not received rains should first consult Agritex officers before embarking on any major activity.

“The rains that are coming now are mostly effective for planting so the season has started and we are encouraging farmers that when you receive enough rains you can plant.

You can also consult your local extension personnel to be able to advise you whether you have effective rains or not but in most areas that have received rainfall they have been effective enough,” he added.

He said in terms of progress for planting they have done quite well, as they were on about 70 000 hectares as of Monday.