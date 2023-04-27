Few women benefit from Intellectual Property services

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

FEW women in the country are benefiting from Intellectual Property services despite their active role in business and the economic growth of the nation.

This was revealed by Companies and Intellectual Property Zimbabwe (CIPZ) chief registrar Mr Willie Mushayi during a World Intellectual Property Day commemorations that were held in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Mr Mushayi encouraged more women to use the IP system to protect and add value to their work.

“The IP system and exhilaration, innovation and activity and business growth is more important than ever to mass economic sense and it is the current thing to do.

“For World Intellectual Property Day 2023, Zimbabwe has come together to promote the development of more occasions like this of the IP system, innovation and activity and business growth the benefit of all it seems the world is moving towards knowledge-based committee hence we are celebrating the World IP day Zimbabwe as this is of paramount importance,” said Mr Mushayi.

The event started with the procession of a march from Bulawayo’s magistrates court and proceeded to the Revenue Hall.

Among those who participated in the procession include government officials, students and members of the public.