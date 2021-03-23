Fifteen out of 23 Warriors players already in camp

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FIFTEEN of the 23 Zimbabwe senior national football team players have reported for camp ahead of the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana as well as Zambia in the coming days.

Zimbabwe face Botswana in Francistown on Thursday before they take on Zambia in Harare next Monday.

On Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Football Association announced that Ariel Sibanda, Talbert Shumba, Victor Kamhuka, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Jimmy Dzingai, Tanaka Chinyahara, Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Rusike, Last Jesi, Perfect Chikwende, Ovidy Karuru, Evans Rusike, and Terrence Dzvukamanja were in Harare for camp.

Yet to arrive were the France based duo of Tinotenda Kadewere, Marshall Munetsi, Tendai Jirira coming from the United States of America, Croatia domiciled Romario Matova, Butholezwe Ncube of AmaZulu in South Africa, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu (both Turkey) and Martin Mapisa (Spain).

The Warriors held their firs training session in Harare on Monday after the arrival of the bulk of the players from their foreign bases.

With all the players expected to be in Harare on Tuesday, the Warriors will fly out of Harare on Wednesday to Johannesburg from where they catch a flight to Gaborone and then Francistown where they will arrive late on the eve of the match.

Since some of the Zimbabwean players only arrive in Harare on Tuesday, the Warriors will not have a feel of the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium prior to the match.

Zimbabwe are second on the log with five points, a point ahead of Botswana who are also chasing a ticket to Cameroon. Bottom of the log Zambia, whose remaining fixtures are against Algeria as well as Zimbabwe still have a chance to qualify should they win their two matches and other results go their way. Algeria have already qualified for the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor, Turkey), Tendai Jirira (Detroit, USA), Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia), Romario Matova (NK Solin, Croatia), Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia)

Midfielders

Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu, SA), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards, SA), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC, Tanzania), Last Jesi (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, SA), Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows, Zambia), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United, SA), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)

@Mdawini_29