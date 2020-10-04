Fifty cricket fans allowed for National Premier League matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LIVE action starved Zimbabwean sporting fans have an opportunity to do what they love the most when some of them are allowed to witness Zimbabwe Cricket’s National Premier League, albeit under strict conditions.

The last major sporting activity where fans were in attendance was when Highlanders took on FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium in March. At that time, most of the leagues in the world had halted action in light of rising cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

With nothing to watch on television, over half a million football fans followed the match pitting the Zimbabwean league champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup on Facebook from as far as Italy.

Cricket fans will this morning be allowed into Harare Sports and Queens Sports Club to witness action in the recently launched NPL but only 50 shall be let in.

In a statement yesterday, ZC said a maximum of 50 spectators would be allowed to watch the live action in terms of the regulations in place to fight Covid-19.

“Only a maximum of 50 spectators will be allowed to watch the action live at each venue in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020. The spectators will be required to observe the social distancing rule, wear face masks, submit to temperature checks on entry to the venue and, on such entry, have their hands sanitised,’’ said ZC.

According to NPL chairman, Nicholas Singo, fans are today only permitted into Queens Sports Club as well as HSC while Mutare Sports Club and Kwekwe Sports Club will be ready for spectators on Wednesday.

An all Bulawayo affair is on at Queens this morning when Queens collide with Amakhosi (formerly Emakhandeni). These were the top two teams in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League which was won by Amakhosi while Queens were second.

Both teams have been boosted by the availability of national team players, Brian Chari (Amakhosi) the Queens trio of Sean William, Chamunorwa Chibhabha and Luke Jongwe who have been in camp in Harare preparing for the tour to Pakistan.

Ainsley Ndlovu, the Amakhosi skipper said his team has worked hard for two weeks gearing up for the NPL.

“Guys have really given their all for Sunday for the past two weeks everyone is in the right frame of mind and everyone has had a good share to prepare we are all ready for the challenge on Sunday,’’ Ndlovu said.

Besides Ndlovu and Chari, Amakhosi’s other key players are John Nyumbu, Thabo Mboyi, Nkosana Mpofu, Cunningham Ncube, Thamsanqa Nunu, Ernest Masuku, John Nyumbu, Thabo Mboyi, Stephen Chimhamhiwa, Bright Phiri plus Charlton Tshuma.

Christopher Mpofu, the Queens captain is indicated that they were geared up to face Amakhosi in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

“The preparations have been very good, guys are ready for the game on Sunday, we all know it’s a derby, it means a lot to the guys. I am happy as a captain to have all my players available,’’ Mpofu said.

Mpofu, Williams, Chibhabha, Dalubuhle Mboyi, Shane Chigumbura, Charles Kunje, Tanatswa Bechani, Jeffrey Mhuriyengwe, Sheanopa Musekwa and Jongwe are some of those a lot is expected from for Queens in their quest to start off the NPL on a great note.

In other fixtures lined up today, Midwest face Takashinga in Kwekwe, Rainbow take on Gladiators in Harare with the contest between Great Zimbabwe and Harare Kings taking place in Mutare. — @Mdawini_29