Fifty50 Challenge gets women’s domestic cricket season underway

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

The second edition of the Fifty50 Challenge is set to get the 2021/22 women’s domestic season underway in Harare this weekend.

Opening fixtures in the women’s inter-provincial one-day competition will see defending champions Mountaineers Women taking on last season’s runners-up Rhinos Women at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

Across the capital city at Sunrise Sports Club, Alliance Health Eagles Women will face Tuskers Women in the other 50-over match scheduled for the same day.

On Monday, Alliance Health Eagles Women will entertain Rhinos Women at Old Hararians, while Tuskers Women and Mountaineers Women will clash at Sunrise.

The last round-robin matches are scheduled for 9 March, after which the top two sides will meet in the final at Old Hararians on 12 March, with the third-place playoff taking place at Sunrise on the same day.

Mountaineers Women clinched the inaugural Fifty50 Challenge trophy after beating Rhinos Women by 59 runs (DLS method) in the final played at Takashinga Sports Club on 7 December 2020.

After this season’s one-day championship is done, attention will turn to the Women’s T20 Cup which is penciled in for 24-30 March in Harare. [email protected]_29