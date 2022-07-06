Fight corruption, communities told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Transparent International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has called on communities to actively participate in the fight against corruption which will aid to a Zimbabwean society free from all forms and practices of corruption.

Speaking during an Accountability Monitoring Committees (AMCs) Conference in Bulawayo, TIZ executive director Mr Tafadzwa Chikumbu said citizens as communities had an active role to play in the fight against corruption.

“There is a lot of work that AMCs do within communities. We want to see supportive anti-corruption frameworks that talks about corruption in the country and the citizens need to be empowered to identify corruption within their communities and speak about it. We want to see enjoyment of basic human rights, as corruption hinders these rights,” said Mr Chikumbu.

Presenting on envisioning TIZ’s strategic focus and community engagement actions, he said there was need for a conducive environment to report corruption, as well as rule of law.

Mr Chikumbu said there was need for political and electoral integrity, fiscal transparency and corporate accountability and business integrity in the fight against corruption.

“The other strategic focus areas include illicit financial flows, extractive industries and land governance and corruption and gender. As AMCs be able identify corruption in any form, we want institutions that fight corruption to be strong and independent. If they are not independent, they will be pushing an agenda for a particular group of people or individuals.”

Commenting on locating citizens within the anti-corruption discourse, Mr Chikumbu said there was need for citizens to familiarise themselves with the Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Strategy and United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which Zimbabwe is also a signatory of.

He said in turn they (citizens) should promote collective responsibility, community engagement to establish a solid social basis for anti-corruption work and within communities provide a wider range of possible remedies.

Mr Chikumbu said: “As TIZ we are harnessing the power of communities in the fight against corruption from ward-based involvement to national involvement. As AMCs there is need to focus on the bigger picture in the fight against corruption.”

TIZ board member Mrs Nomakhosi Sandi-Shoko acknowledged the role that AMCs are playing in the fight against corruption in their communities and encouraged open discussions on how best the Matabeleland region can eradicate corruption.

AMCs present at the event came from different parts of Matabeleland such as Hwange, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Plumtree and different constituencies of Bulawayo. They reported on the community action/advocacy issues, progress on actions and future projections.

Speaking on the impact of TIZ interventions on persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Matabeleland South Province, Mr Pick Nkomwa from Gwanda said the inclusive programmes that involved PWDs have led to the high rise of participation in public sphere.

He said this has assisted establish high self-esteem among PWDs so that they can be able to defend their rights, while also disability inclusion was now centre stage in communities and organisations.

The conference ran under the theme: “Harnessing the power of communities in the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe.”

TIZ has been training AMCs nationwide on identifying, monitoring, exposing and reporting corruption within communities. The trainings have also included how to embrace technology in the fight against corruption.