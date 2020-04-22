Filabusi United unveils new kit

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FILABUSI United have unveiled their home kit for the 2020 season, which is being supplied by United Kingdom based Leyburn Sports.

The Filabusi based club recently used their Twitter account to announce their kit for this season. Filabusi United said they hope to take to the pitch in their new kit when the football season does eventually get underway.

“Godlwayo Omuhle, it’s been a while and we come to you with news of our 2020 Kit. When the world heals from this Pandemic, we will invade pitches wearing this beauty,’’ posted Filabusi United.

Leyburn Sports also used Twitter to announce that they are the kit suppliers for Filabusi United. Furthermore, those based in the diaspora can now place orders to purchase the Filabusi United kit.The company already has a connection with local football since they are kit providers for Bulawayo Chiefs.

Filabusi United struggled in their maiden season in the Zifa Central Region Division One League where they at least managed to survive relegation.

Amalala Ndawonye made sure they will be playing Division One football in 2020 when they finished 13th in the 18-team league. Filabusi United won just five of the 34 matches they played in 2019 with 17 draws and 12 defeats.

