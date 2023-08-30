Fire Brigade claims Mutize inferno was not promptly reported

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE City of Bulawayo’s Fire and Ambulance department has claimed that the fire which reduced to ashes Mutize flea market in the Central Business District was not promptly reported this resulting in the severe damage that was experienced.

The fire department has further revealed that preliminary investigations showed that the fire could have been caused by an unattended electric gadget, with the estimated total value of damaged property being pegged at $80 million while property worth $20 million was salvaged.

According to a preliminary fire/special services investigation report, the fire started at around 11pm on Tuesday.

“According to witness accounts, the fire was discovered by a cross border transporter named Victor who was from Messina and delivering flea market goods. According to him the fire was at the centre of the flea market. He did not have fire brigade numbers therefore he phoned Trust Chakuchichi who then called the Fire brigade,” reads the report.

The fire brigade says it used four jets and two hose reels, breathing apparatus stage one control and extinguish the fire and on arrival they found the flea market well alight with fire spreading all directions.

“The fire was not reported promptly to the Brigade resulting in this severe damage as the tenants do admit that there were called by the cross border transporter; Victor. The suspected cause of the fire was an unattended electric gadget left on.

“The fire involved assortments of flea market goods and contents which included clothing, groceries, detergents, gas cylinders, stoves and other unidentified items due to the severity of the fire damage. 100 percent of the flea market contents were damaged,” reads the report.

When this news crew visited the scene this morning, a sombre atmosphere engulfed the scene with stall tenants counting their loses while some were trying to salvage pieces from the remnants.

@nyeve14