Fire brigade reacts rapidly to fire at Kenilworth Towers

17 Sep, 2022 - 09:09 0 Views
The Fire Brigade crew arrived on the scene six minutes after receiving the call

The Sunday News

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

TWO families were saved from possible death by the rapid response of the fire briage when an apartment caught fire at the high- value Kenilworth Towers this morning.

The fire brigade arrived on the scene six minutes after receiving the call and took 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire that broke out on the 14th floor was reportedly started when a floor polish making apparatus exploded in the apartment.

“The fire was caused by negligence after woman’s floor polish making apparatus overheated and exploded,” said Bulawayo Fire Brigade acting chief fire officer, Lynos Phiri.

“The woman sustained superficial burns to the legs and was taken to hospital along with other members of the family as a precaution against smoke inhalation,” added Phiri

