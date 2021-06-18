Fire engulfs Africa Life Building

18 Jun, 2021 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Fire engulfs Africa Life Building

The Sunday News

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

AN electric fault at African Life Building in the Bulawayo Central Business District led to an inferno that engulfed apartments this afternoon.

The building, which houses the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s offices and residential flats, is located along Joshua Nkomo Street and 9th avenue.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to contain the fire before it spread to other flats and floors.Only three flats were affected by the inferno.

When the Sunday News crew arrived at the scene, the fire brigade was making frantic efforts to put out the fire with smoke bellowing from the top floor and the fire still blazing.

Bulawayo fire department acting chief fire officer, Mr Linos Phiri said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

“For now, our investigations are pointing to an electrical fault but we will have a final report by Saturday,” he said

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting