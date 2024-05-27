Firefighter and ex-forestry official arrested over Chile wildfire that killed more than 100

Chilean authorities have arrested a volunteer firefighter and a former forestry official on suspicion of starting devastating wildfires that killed more than a hundred people earlier this year.

The two suspects were charged with arson resulting in death on Friday, according to the National Prosecutor’s Office. A court in the city of Valparaíso ordered that they be put in pre-trial detention on Saturday, the office said.

At least 137 people were killed in the fires that tore across large parts of central and northern Chile in February, leaving 16,000 people displaced and damaging more than 9,800 buildings, according to government figures.