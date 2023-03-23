First medal for Zimbabwe at SA Junior Swimming Championships

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE bagged their first medal at the South Africa National Junior (SANJ) Championships taking place at Kings Park in Durban yesterday after missing out on the opening day on Tuesday.

The first medal came from Anje Van As after she finished in second position to pick up a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly in a time of 2.27.78 from an entry time of 2.29.55.

Despite bagging only one medal so far, Zimbabwe recorded some positive outcomes with some of the swimmers recording personal best times during the event. In the 100-metre backstroke, Olivia Accorsi set her personal best time of 1.08. 93 from 1.09.86 while Charlotte Martell recorded a time of 1.09.30 from 1.09.55.

In the 50-metre backstroke, Teak Watson recorded a new personal best time of 33.91 from 34.35 while teammate Khaya Vimba made a new time of 31.68 from 31.92. Alexis Johnsen also recorded a new personal best time of 2.19.08 from 2.23.00 in the 200-metre freestyle.

The third day of the championship is today. [email protected]_malvin

