Five changes to Sables starting 15 against Zambia as fractured hand rules out flank Mavesere for two weeks

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national fifteens rugby team coach, Brendan Dawson has made five changes to his starting 15 for the second friendly international match against Zambia at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

In the front row, Royal Mwale and Cleopas Kundiona come in for Matthew Mandioma as well as David Makanda. Biselele Tshamala has taken up the place of the injured Blithe Mavesere in the loose trio. On the wings, Shingirai Katsvere together with Martin Mangongo have come in for Darrel Makwasha and Takudzwa Kumadiro.

While Mandioma drops to the bench, Makanda, Makwasha, Kumadiro and Mavesere are completely out of the matchday squad of 23 to face Zambia. Flank Mavesere fractured his hand and has been ruled out for two weeks.

The Hilton Mudariki led Sables defeated Zambia 31-8 in the first friendly played on Tuesday and will look for yet another big win against their northern neighbours.

As was the case on Tuesday, Zimbabwe Under-20 men will square off against Zambia Under-23 while Zimbabwe senior women take on their Zambian counterparts as curtain raisers to the main match.

The Sables are using the fixtures against Zambia to fine for next month’s Rugby Africa Cup in Tunisia.

Zimbabwe Sables against Zambia: Doug Juszczyk, Royal Mwale, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Biselele Tshamala, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Riaan O’Neill, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Martin Mangongo, Brendon Mandivenga

Replacements: Matthew Mandioma, Tyran Fagan, Bornwell Gwinji, Takunda Kundishora, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Keith Chiwara, Shayne Makombe, George Saungweme

