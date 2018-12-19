Five more players commit to Highlanders

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE more players have extended their contracts at Highlanders, with Mbongeni Ndlovu, Vincent Moyo, Charlton Siamalonga, Brian Jaravaza as well as Godfrey Makaruse having signed new deals at Bosso.

In a post on their social media accounts on Wednesday, Highlanders said Ndlovu, Moyo, Siamalonga, Jaravaza and Makaruse had consent to extend their stay with Amahlolanyama.

Mbongeni, the young brother of former Highlanders captain Bekithemba Ndlovu broke into the Bosso first team in 2018 and did well at left back, which saw skipper Honest Moyo being relegated to the bench. Vincent Moyo and Brian Jaravaza were the other young players given an opportunity by Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu in 2018.

“We would like to announce that Mbongeni Ndlovu, Vincent Moyo, Charlton Siamalonga, Brian Jaravaza and Godfrey Makaruse have agreed new contract terms and extended their stay at Highlanders. We also want to congratulate the players and wish them all the best,’’ read the Highlanders post.

The five join goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who signed a contract extension at Highlanders while midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku rejoined the club which he played for in 2015.

There is still however no word on the future of the duo of Peter Muduhwa and Gabriel who are said to be giving the Highlanders leadership a torrid time when it comes to renewing their contracts. Muduhwa and Nyoni have their contracts expiring at the end of this month with the two said to be wanted by other local teams.

Nyoni, a holder of a Marketing degree from the National University of Science and Technology is rumoured to be on his way to join Caps United in Harare after securing employment in the capital city while Muduhwa is said to be wanted by 2015 champions, Chicken Inn.

