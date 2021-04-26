Five uncapped players in Zimbabwe squad for two Tests against Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE yet to be capped players have been named in Zimbabwe’s squad of 16 players for the two cricket Tests against Pakistan.

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba and Tanaka Chivanga have been included in the side.

Brendan Taylor, who missed Zimbabwe’s last Test series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates due to health issues, has made a comeback, while fellow veteran Craig Ervine misses out due to a calf injury.

Tendai Chisoro, who played his only Test match back in 2017, has also earned a recall.

Apart from Sikandar Raza who is out recuperating from bone marrow infection, four other players who were in the Zimbabwe squad for last month’s Test series against Afghanistan have failed to make the cut this time round.

They are Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami and Brandon Mavuta. Joylord Gumbie and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have been placed on standby.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan square off in the first Test match from 29 April to 3 May, while the second five-day contest is set for 7-11 May, with play scheduled to start at 0930 hours local time.

Both games will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, a fine all-round performance by Brian Mudzinganyama powered Southern Rocks to a four-wicket victory over Eagles at Old Hararians on Monday and effectively sealed their place in the Pro50 Championship final against Rhinos on Wednesday.

Across the capital city at Takashinga Cricket Club, devastating fifties from Carl Mumba and Tashinga Musekwa topped a powerful Rhinos innings as the Kwekwe-based team roared into Wednesday’s Pro50 Championship final with a crushing 182-run victory over the hapless Mountaineers.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza , Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure , Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani , Richard Ngarava , Victor Nyauchi , Miltion Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.