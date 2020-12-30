Five Zimbabwe Warriors technical officials tested positive for Covid-19

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association has confirmed that on top of the nine senior men’s national team players who tested positive for the coronavirus, five technical officials also have Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Zifa announced that nine of the 23 players had tested positive for the respiratory disease when camp resumed for the African Nations Championship (Chan) on Monday. Training sessions have since been put on hold as Zifa seek a way forward.

On Wednesday, Zifa announce that five technical officials who include coaches had also tested positive, which brings the total number to 14.

“We confirm that 5 technical officials of the Chan team have also tested positive to Covid-19 including some of the coaches bringing the number of those affected to 14. It’s indeed a painful scenario and huge setback. We pray that all the 14 will prevail and recover soon,’’ said Zifa.

Chan gets underway on 16 January in Cameroon and Zifa have to move with speed in finding a solution to the Covid-19 situation in the Warriors camp.

Zimbabwe are preparing for a tournament in which they will face Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mali. The Warriors square off with the Indomitable Lions in the tournament opener on 16 January.

