Five Zimbabwean youngsters at Growthpoint KZN Super 8 junior tennis tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE Zimbabwean youngsters, all of them females are taking part in Growthpoint KwaZulu Natal Super 8 Under-18 junior tennis tournament taking place at Westridge Tennis Stadium in Durban, South Africa that runs from 1-5 October.

From Bulawayo, there is the Chapepa sisters, Kudzaishe and Kuzivaishe together with Emmly Lebogang George. Ruvarashe Magarira as well as Zahara EL-Zein are from Harare.

Fifth seeded George and second seed Kuzivaishe are competing at Uner-12 while Kudzaishe is in the Under-16 age group together with the duo of Magarira as well as EL-Zein.

The next tournament for the Zimbabwean girls is the Growth Point Gauteng North Super 8 to be held in Pretoria from 6-10 October.

George has not taken part in any tournament since early this year when her sponsors 12k Energy of Zambia dropped her and left her family in debt, which they are struggling to clear up to now. The Zambian company, whose chief executive officer is Zimbabwean Blessing Chitsenga was, in terms of the contract meant to provide the 10-year old George with US$50 000 sponsorship every year for five years to enable her to take part in tennis tournaments locally as well as outside Zimbabwe.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29