Follet-Smith leading field at NAC pro-Am Tournament

21 Oct, 2021 - 15:10 0 Views
The Sunday News

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent 

The first round of the 2021 National Aids Council Pro-Am Tournament teed off at Royal Harare Golf Club on Wednesday, and the top of the leader board is flush with star power.

Pros Benjamin Follet-Smith, Brian Gondo, Ryan Cairns, Anyway Katembenuka, Mohammed Mandhu, Tongoona Charamba, and Robson Saurombe are among the event’s big draws who launched themselves into contention after the first 18 holes of action at Royal Harare.

27-year-old Follet-Smith carded 69 to take a one-shot overnight lead over Tonderai Masunga while was third after carding two-under from his first 18 holes. Cairns and Mandhu are tied in third two shots behind first round leader Follet-Smith. Veteran pros, Philip Tshuma and Ignatius Mketekete struggled in the first-round carding 83 and 81, respectively.

NAC Pro-Am Tournament Leader board 

1 Follett-Smith, Benjamin 69

2 Masunga, Tonderai Zimbabwe 70

3 Mandhu, Mohammad 71

4 Cairns, Ryan Zimbabwe 71

5 Allard, Jack Zimbabwe72

6 Saurombe, Robson 72

7 Gondo, Brian 73

8 Kulaisi, Bradley 73

9 Katembenuka, Anyway 74

10 Charamba, Tongoona 74

 

