Food aid distribution well on course

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said the distribution of food aid to vulnerable communities countrywide to counter the adverse effects of the El Niño-induced drought, is well on course.

Due to the El Niño weather conditions, the country received inadequate rains for the 2023/2024 season and farmers across the country watched their crops wilt due to extended dry periods.

To address the situation, the Government put in place a cocktail of measures including availing food aid to both urban and rural areas to feed at least 7.7 million people in the wake of the devastating drought.

This comes after President Mnangagwa in April declared the 2023/2024 agricultural season a State of National Disaster following the El Nino-induced subdued rainfall pattern which resulted in food deficit in many areas leaving most families in need of food aid.

In a recent interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said food aid distribution was well on course.

“The food aid distribution is now in full swing across all provinces. If you remember the vulnerability assessment and the listing of the people that are vulnerable was done by the 15th of April. The number came to 6,1 million of the rural households and 1,7 million of the urban households that are vulnerable. The formula that came up was of 7,5kg per person per month which has since been applied.

“For the three months of June, July and August the figure that came from Social Welfare is 138 000 metric tonnes of grain that is required to feed 6,1 million vulnerable households in the country. The urban vulnerable households get the cash transfers which l think in most places has also started,” he said.

He said for grain distribution, the logistics of moving it from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot to depots where it is required that has been worked out as well as the onward distribution to the wards where it is required.

Prof Jiri said currently there were four main sources from which the aid that is being distributed is coming from.

“Firstly, it’s what we are distributing now which is in GMB depots and other stock that are held elsewhere which contribute to what the Government can access. Secondly, we do have what we harvested as farmers that is 744 000 metric tonnes across the country so that is buffering a bit in terms of the food situation.

“Thirdly, we have millers and private companies who are importing grain for milling. So far they have imported over 500 000 metric tonnes which is adding to the food basket that we have. Finally, we have our wheat which we produced in excess last season which we still have in the GMB that has been allowed to be added also to the grain that can be distributed for food aid,” he added.

“So those are the four main sources of food that we have and so far so good we expect that no place will be left without food and everyone will get the food that they require.”