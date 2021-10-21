Football fans back in stadiums, 2000 supporters for Chibuku Super Cup matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is great news for football fans in the country after the Sports and Recreation Commission gave the green light for 2 000 supporters to attend Chibuku Super Cup matches.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Football Association announced that the SRC had approved that 2 000 fans be allowed to watch Chibuku Super Cup matches.

“SRC has approved ZIFA to allow 2000 fans for Chibuku Super Cup matches,’’ posted Zifa on Twitter.

Fans who wish to watch their teams live must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with the Premier Soccer League expected to announce the logistics.

Dynamos and Caps United could be some of the first beneficiaries if their fans are allowed to witness their Chibuku Super Cup first round matches on Sunday. Caps United face ZPC Kariba at the Nationals Sports Stadium while Dynamos take on Harare City at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi. A day before Yadah clash with Herentals at the NSS.

When local football made a return in May, fans were not allowed to watch the action live and had to rely on live streaming to follow their favourite teams.

The last local match to be watched by fans was the Castle Challenge Cup fixture between FC Platinum and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in March last year. FC Platinum won the match 2-0, with the fixture was characterised by crowd trouble when Bosso fans invaded the pitch just before the end.

