Football fiesta at Njube’s Desert Ground

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NJUBE Spurs and Vitality will clash in the rescheduled Gift Banda Youth Soccer tournament final at Njube Desert Ground today, after a waterlogged pitch forced cancellation of the competition last week.

Bongani Mafu, a member of the tournament’s organising committee said social soccer teams, Cream Tata and Brotherhood will play a curtain raiser match at 10am, with the Under-17 final between Njube Spurs and Vitality set for 11am.

“All is set for the final and we pray that the weather continues to be conducive for the game of football. Everyone is excited and looking forward to the final because after the Njube Spurs and Vitality game, all the teams that took part in the tournament will get their football equipment,” said Mafu.

Sponsored by Zifa acting president Gift Banda who is also the Njube-Lobengula constituency Member of Parliament, the Under-17 competition had eight teams Vitality, Njube Spurs, Njube United, LMC Youth Academy, Nkalikha Stars, Lobengula Rovers, Gugulesizwe and High Fliers.

All the clubs are from Njube and Lobengula. Lobengula City Queens who play in the regional women’s league had to play against an Under-13 boys select after their opponents Entumbane did not turn up for their clash.

Banda believes that rewarding all participants with football equipment will help develop players’ skills.

“If we want kids to develop, then they have to get the right equipment. For that reason, I decided that there’s no need to reward them with money which they will share at the end of the day but give them equipment that will aid their training and development,” Banda said.

Outstanding players will get individual prizes. [email protected]