Football to start in May

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Premier Soccer League has earmarked 15 May as the date for the return of local football, more than a year since the sport was played.

According to a memorandum to clubs dated 23 March, PSL chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele said the competition is set to start on 15 May with Covid-19 testing having commenced on Thursday.

Preseason training is expected start on 2 April following the competition of tests with registration of players commencing on 1 April and running until 15 May.

The PSL Annual General Meeting for the Board of Governors will be held on 1 May before football returns a fortnight later.

“Covid-19 testing is to be done by club doctors under the supervision of the PSL medical committee. Clubs who have capacity to conduct their own tests can submit their requests through the PSL CEO,” read the memorandum.

Ndebele said the clubs will be furnished with all training and match protocols in due course.

Local football has been in limbo since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 that saw Governments across the world introducing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The last match played was the Chibuku Super Challenge between Highlanders and FC Platinum on 14 March last year.

PSL on Monday announced the mini-tournament will see teams being placed in groups and participate in the competition to be to be hosted by four cities, these provisionally being Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.

Testing is to be done on a regular basis as prescribed in the Covid-19 protocols with all matches being initially played behind closed doors.

The PSL revealed they will be negotiating with several television broadcasters to live stream matches.