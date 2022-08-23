Foreign national arrested for smuggling firearm

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge last Friday arrested a foreign national after he was found in possession of a firearm that he was attempting to smuggle into the country.

Members of the police who are part of operation “No to cross border crimes,” in Beitbridge arrested the foreign national, Mathabi Tshililo (32) at Limpopo Old Bridge, Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling a firearm and dangerous weapons into the country.

Tshililo was found in possession of a Pietro Beretta Pistol, 50 x 9mm live rounds, two spears, an axe, a knobkerrie, a button stick, a pair of handcuffs, a pepper spray and an electric shocker.

Meanwhile, on the same day, police in Harare arrested Precious Maunganidze (39) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for attempting to smuggle ammunition out of the country to South Africa.

The ammunition was stashed inside a plastic bottle with oil, razor blade and a magnet.

The suspect claimed that she was given the ammunition by a prophet based in South Africa as a lucky charm. Investigations are in progress.

These arrests come just weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted amnesty to members of the public who are in possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition to voluntarily surrender them to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) by September 30 and face no criminal charge.

This comes as cases of abuse of firearms, often unregistered, have been on the rise, with unlicenced owners committing heinous crimes such as murder.

To combat the scourge, the President granted the amnesty in line with Article 12 of the SADC Protocol on the control of firearms, ammunition, and related materials.

