Form One 2024 online enrolment begins

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

ONLINE applications for enrolment of Form One pupils at government and non-government boarding schools for the 2024 school year have commenced.

They began on Wednesday (1 November), closing on 15 January 2024.

The Ministry will hold the applications through the Electronic Ministry’s Application Platform (EMAP). When grade seven results are out, the platform will be opened for heads of boarding schools to commence their enrolment of 2024 from ones.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be running an electronic platform for enrolling Form One boarding places for 2023,” reads a circular from the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike.

Parents/guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw).

Mr Mhike said there were limited openings at boarding schools. He urged students who failed to get enrolled on EMAP to apply in secondary schools.

The secretary further revealed that the Ministry is striving to provide quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education, and she urges all head of schools that they are not allowed to administer Form one entrance tests.